CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|541
|547¼
|538¼
|545½
|+3½
|May
|543¼
|547½
|540¼
|546½
|+2½
|Jul
|544
|547
|541½
|546¼
|+1½
|Sep
|549½
|553¼
|548
|552½
|+1¼
|Dec
|559
|562½
|557¾
|562
|+1
|Mar
|566½
|570¾
|566½
|570½
|+ ½
|May
|565
|569¾
|565
|569¼
|+ ¼
|Jul
|552½
|557½
|551¾
|556½
|— ¼
|Dec
|564
|564
|563¾
|563¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 85,024.
|Tue.'s sales 329,138
|Tue.'s open int 507,064
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|379¾
|383½
|378¼
|382½
|+2¾
|May
|384¼
|387½
|383
|386½
|+2¼
|Jul
|388¼
|390½
|387
|389¾
|+1½
|Sep
|387½
|389¾
|386½
|389
|+1½
|Dec
|391¾
|393¾
|391
|393
|+1
|Mar
|400½
|402¾
|400
|402¼
|+1
|May
|404¾
|406½
|404¼
|405½
|+ ½
|Jul
|406½
|408¾
|406
|407¾
|+1
|Sep
|398
|400
|398
|398
|— ¼
|Dec
|399½
|401½
|399¼
|400¼
|+ ¼
|Est. sales 228,543.
|Tue.'s sales 390,086
|Tue.'s open int 1,573,430,
|up 7,987
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|300½
|302½
|298¼
|300¾
|+1½
|May
|296¼
|299
|295¾
|298¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|290
|290¼
|290
|290¼
|+1
|Sep
|274¼
|274¼
|274¼
|274¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|270¾
|270¾
|270
|270
|+ ¼
|Est. sales 242.
|Tue.'s sales 461
|Tue.'s open int 5,617
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|885½
|890¾
|881½
|887½
|+2¾
|May
|897¾
|902¼
|894¼
|898¾
|+1½
|Jul
|910¼
|914¾
|907
|911
|+ ¾
|Aug
|913¾
|918½
|912
|915½
|+ ¾
|Sep
|915
|918½
|912¾
|915½
|+ ½
|Nov
|919¼
|922½
|916
|919¼
|Jan
|922¼
|926½
|920½
|923¼
|— ¾
|Mar
|917¾
|919½
|915
|917
|— ¾
|May
|918¼
|920
|918¼
|918¾
|—1
|Jul
|923
|925¾
|922¼
|924
|—1
|Nov
|922
|922
|919½
|919¾
|—2
|Est. sales 146,481.
|Tue.'s sales 259,447
|Tue.'s open int 880,780
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|30.75
|31.06
|30.54
|30.85
|+.13
|May
|31.11
|31.42
|30.91
|31.22
|+.14
|Jul
|31.50
|31.78
|31.28
|31.58
|+.12
|Aug
|31.60
|31.90
|31.41
|31.69
|+.11
|Sep
|31.86
|31.95
|31.54
|31.81
|+.09
|Oct
|31.94
|32.05
|31.64
|31.91
|+.11
|Dec
|32.07
|32.36
|31.91
|32.20
|+.11
|Jan
|32.10
|32.40
|32.10
|32.36
|+.18
|Mar
|32.21
|32.52
|32.09
|32.34
|+.09
|May
|32.52
|32.52
|32.42
|32.42
|+.10
|Aug
|32.40
|32.40
|32.40
|32.40
|—.07
|Sep
|32.50
|32.50
|32.50
|32.50
|+.03
|Est. sales 56,811.
|Tue.'s sales 151,837
|Tue.'s open int 511,696
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|290.80 292.50 289.80 291.00
|+.20
|May
|296.50 298.10 295.30 296.70
|+.20
|Jul
|301.60 303.30 300.70 302.10
|+.20
|Aug
|303.50 304.80 302.50 303.60
|+.10
|Sep
|304.60 305.80 303.80 304.80
|Oct
|304.60 306.40 304.50 305.90
|+.40
|Dec
|308.50 309.40 307.20 308.30
|—.40
|Jan
|307.60 307.80 307.60 307.60
|—1.30
|Mar
|306.50 306.60 304.90 305.80
|—.80
|May
|306.50 306.50 305.60 305.90
|—.90
|Est. sales 63,239.
|Tue.'s sales 156,879
|Tue.'s open int 503,208,
|up 1,418
