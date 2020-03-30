https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Open-15166117.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|572¼
|580¾
|565½
|565¾
|—5½
|Jul
|558¼
|565
|554½
|554¾
|—2½
|Sep
|557¼
|564¾
|555½
|555½
|—1¼
|Dec
|563
|570¾
|562½
|563
|—
|¼
|Mar
|568
|575¾
|566½
|568½
|+2¼
|May
|564¼
|572¾
|564¼
|568¾
|+5
|Jul
|557¾
|557¾
|551
|551
|+2
|Sep
|552¾
|552¾
|552¾
|552¾
|+2½
|Dec
|558½
|563½
|555¾
|561½
|+3¼
|Mar
|566¾
|568
|564
|567
|+4¼
|Jul
|546
|546
|546
|546
|+3
|Est. sales 68,839.
|Fri.'s sales 182,414
|Fri.'s open int 359,384,
|up 2,842
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|343
|346¾
|340¾
|341¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|348½
|352¼
|346¾
|347
|—4¾
|Sep
|352¾
|356½
|352
|352¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|361
|364¾
|360¾
|360¾
|—3½
|Mar
|371¼
|374¾
|370½
|370¾
|—3¼
|May
|378
|378½
|375
|375¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|377¼
|381
|376¾
|377¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|372¼
|374¼
|372¼
|373
|—
|½
|Dec
|377¼
|381
|377
|377¾
|—2
|Mar
|390¾
|390¾
|390¾
|390¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|390
|390¼
|390
|390¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|403
|403
|403
|403
|—
|½
|Est. sales 95,109.
|Fri.'s sales 219,776
|Fri.'s open int 1,369,855
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|265¾
|269½
|264¼
|265½
|Jul
|267¼
|268½
|264
|264
|+½
|Sep
|262
|262
|262
|262
|+4¼
|Est. sales 97.
|Fri.'s sales 284
|Fri.'s open int 4,124,
|up 10
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|880
|892½
|879½
|883
|+1½
|Jul
|884
|896½
|883½
|886¾
|+1½
|Aug
|884½
|896½
|884½
|887½
|+1¾
|Sep
|878¼
|888¾
|878¼
|880½
|+1½
|Nov
|876¼
|886¾
|875
|878
|+1¼
|Jan
|878½
|885
|876
|876¼
|+1
|Mar
|855½
|867½
|855½
|856½
|—1½
|May
|861¼
|866¾
|854¾
|855
|—1¾
|Jul
|869
|874
|862¾
|862¾
|—2
|Aug
|868
|868
|864
|864
|—
|¾
|Nov
|855¾
|863
|851¾
|852
|—1¼
|Jan
|869¾
|869¾
|863½
|863½
|+2
|Est. sales 70,646.
|Fri.'s sales 163,849
|Fri.'s open int 769,355,
|up 5,364
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.83
|27.38
|26.62
|27.02
|+.17
|Jul
|27.15
|27.74
|26.98
|27.38
|+.16
|Aug
|27.33
|27.90
|27.20
|27.55
|+.16
|Sep
|27.50
|28.06
|27.37
|27.72
|+.16
|Oct
|27.57
|28.22
|27.57
|27.91
|+.20
|Dec
|28.03
|28.59
|27.84
|28.25
|+.18
|Jan
|28.17
|28.76
|28.16
|28.53
|+.24
|Mar
|28.31
|28.93
|28.31
|28.69
|+.21
|May
|28.51
|29.21
|28.50
|28.85
|+.18
|Jul
|29.34
|29.34
|29.11
|29.18
|+.24
|Aug
|29.04
|29.50
|29.04
|29.35
|+.27
|Sep
|29.37
|29.55
|29.37
|29.55
|+.33
|Oct
|29.25
|29.61
|29.25
|29.56
|+.26
|Dec
|29.63
|29.99
|29.63
|29.85
|+.30
|Est. sales 46,436.
|Fri.'s sales 111,021
|Fri.'s open int 454,844,
|up 42
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|323.20
|328.90
|322.80
|325.00
|+1.90
|Jul
|320.10
|323.90
|319.60
|320.60
|+.90
|Aug
|313.90
|317.80
|313.90
|314.80
|+.70
|Sep
|313.10
|314.90
|311.20
|311.30
|+.10
|Oct
|309.40
|312.60
|309.20
|309.20
|Dec
|311.40
|313.70
|309.50
|309.60
|—.20
|Jan
|309.20
|309.20
|306.10
|306.10
|—.50
|Mar
|299.90
|301.50
|296.20
|296.20
|—1.40
|May
|299.30
|299.80
|294.40
|294.50
|—1.50
|Jul
|301.60
|301.60
|296.60
|296.90
|—1.70
|Aug
|300.80
|300.80
|298.00
|298.00
|—.70
|Sep
|298.70
|298.70
|297.00
|297.00
|—.80
|Oct
|296.90
|296.90
|296.20
|296.20
|Dec
|297.80
|298.20
|296.00
|296.00
|—1.00
|Est. sales 24,081.
|Fri.'s sales 77,300
|Fri.'s open int 399,734
