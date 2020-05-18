CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 501½ 502¾ 493¾ 494¾ —5½
Sep 504½ 505¼ 497¼ 497¾ —5¼
Dec 514½ 515¼ 507¼ 507½ —5¼
Mar 522½ 524 516¼ 516½ —5¼
May 525½ 525¾ 520½ 521 —4¼
Jul 521¼ 521¼ 517¾ 518¼ —3¾
Sep 523 523 523 523 —2¾
Dec 534¼ 534¼ 533¾ 533¾ —2
Mar 539¼ 540¼ 538¾ 538¾ —2½
Est. sales 37,145. Fri.'s sales 85,449
Fri.'s open int 370,809, up 5,871
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 320 322 318 319½
Sep 323¾ 325½ 321¾ 323
Dec 332¼ 334 330¾ 331¾ ¼
Mar 345 346½ 343½ 344¼ ½
May 353 353¾ 350¾ 351½ ½
Jul 358½ 359¼ 356 356¾ ¾
Sep 357½ 358½ 356½ 356¾ ½
Dec 363¼ 365 362¼ 362¾ ½
Mar 374½ 374½ 374½ 374½ +1
May 380 380 378½ 378½ —1
Jul 383¼ 383¼ 383 383
Dec 374½ 374½ 374½ 374½ —1¼
Est. sales 77,216. Fri.'s sales 177,321
Fri.'s open int 1,423,297, up 3,713
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 313 317 309½ 317 +5
Sep 280¾ 280¾ 280¾ 280¾
Dec 270 272 270 272 +1¾
Est. sales 295. Fri.'s sales 1,110
Fri.'s open int 4,075, up 178
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 840½ 847¾ 838¾ 844¼ +5¾
Aug 841¾ 849¼ 841 846¾ +6
Sep 842½ 849¾ 841½ 847¼ +6
Nov 848 854 845¾ 851½ +6
Jan 849¾ 856¾ 848¾ 854½ +6½
Mar 841½ 849 840½ 846½ +6½
May 837¾ 846 837¾ 843½ +6½
Jul 844½ 852½ 844½ 849¾ +5¾
Sep 841½ 847¼ 841½ 847¼ +7¼
Nov 839 844 839 841 +3½
Est. sales 64,183. Fri.'s sales 131,379
Fri.'s open int 865,301
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 26.61 27.22 26.61 27.20 +.62
Aug 26.83 27.39 26.82 27.37 +.61
Sep 27.00 27.54 26.98 27.51 +.58
Oct 27.15 27.65 27.12 27.65 +.59
Dec 27.43 27.99 27.41 27.97 +.60
Jan 27.70 28.16 27.70 28.15 +.61
Mar 27.76 28.27 27.74 28.27 +.60
May 27.90 28.38 27.87 28.30 +.51
Jul 28.07 28.60 28.07 28.52 +.52
Aug 28.35 28.60 28.35 28.60 +.54
Sep 28.65 28.65 28.65 28.65 +.53
Oct 28.41 28.53 28.41 28.53 +.44
Dec 28.52 28.73 28.52 28.72 +.48
Est. sales 50,327. Fri.'s sales 75,552
Fri.'s open int 474,058, up 1,717
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 287.80 288.00 285.40 285.60 —1.90
Aug 288.70 289.30 287.00 287.20 —1.50
Sep 289.90 290.50 288.40 288.60 —1.20
Oct 290.70 291.20 289.30 289.50 —1.00
Dec 293.50 293.80 291.80 292.10 —.90
Jan 293.90 294.80 293.00 293.10 —.80
Mar 291.10 292.00 290.10 290.40 —.40
May 289.00 290.10 288.50 288.70 —.30
Jul 291.80 292.40 290.70 290.80 —.50
Aug 292.10 293.30 291.70 292.20 +.10
Sep 291.50 292.70 291.20 291.20 —.30
Oct 290.20 290.20 289.40 289.40 —.70
Dec 291.00 291.00 289.60 289.70 —.90
Est. sales 30,361. Fri.'s sales 60,630
Fri.'s open int 439,875, up 3,158