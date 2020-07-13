CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 536 536 536 536 + ¼
Sep 528 535½ 522¼ 532½ —1½
Dec 533 541 528 538 —1
Mar 538¾ 545¾ 533¼ 543¼ + ¼
May 541¼ 548¼ 537¼ 545¾ +1¼
Jul 538½ 543½ 532½ 541¼ +2½
Sep 539 548½ 539 548¼ +3
Dec 550¾ 559½ 549¾ 559½ +3¾
Mar 557¼ 561½ 557 561½ —1¼
Jul 556 556 556 556 —4¼
Est. sales 51,549. Fri.'s sales 215,959
Fri.'s open int 392,914
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 337¼ 337¼ 333 333 —7½
Sep 334½ 334½ 326¾ 329¼ —8
Dec 341¾ 342 334¾ 336½ —8¼
Mar 352½ 352½ 345¾ 346¾ —8¼
May 358¾ 359 352½ 353¼ —8
Jul 364 364 358 358½ —7¾
Sep 362½ 362½ 358½ 358¾ —5½
Dec 369½ 369¾ 364¾ 365¾ —5¼
Mar 375 377¼ 374¾ 375 —5
Jul 385 386¾ 384¼ 385¼ —3¾
Dec 378½ 378½ 374¼ 376 —3¼
Est. sales 205,854. Fri.'s sales 442,343
Fri.'s open int 1,483,548, up 7,945
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 286 286 281¼ 281¾ —5¼
Dec 277½ 277½ 272½ 273 —4¼
Mar 279 279 277¾ 277¾ — ½
May 281 281 281 281 —1
Est. sales 197. Fri.'s sales 228
Fri.'s open int 4,485, up 5
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 888 888¾ 888 888¾ —2¾
Aug 882¼ 884¾ 878 878½ —8¾
Sep 880 881¾ 875¼ 876 —9½
Nov 885 886¾ 879¼ 880 —10¾
Jan 890¼ 892 885 885¾ —10½
Mar 887 888¾ 882¼ 882¾ —9¾
May 886¾ 887½ 882½ 883¼ —8
Jul 892 894 889 889½ —7½
Aug 892¼ 892¼ 892¼ 892¼ —4¾
Sep 886¼ 886¼ 886¼ 886¼ —4¼
Nov 884¾ 885¼ 879½ 880 —8¼
Est. sales 102,982. Fri.'s sales 208,549
Fri.'s open int 826,322
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 28.09 28.26 27.95 27.96 —.26
Sep 28.25 28.41 28.11 28.12 —.26
Oct 28.39 28.53 28.27 28.27 —.26
Dec 28.70 28.89 28.57 28.59 —.25
Jan 28.94 29.12 28.82 28.83 —.26
Mar 29.11 29.29 29.00 29.01 —.26
May 29.29 29.37 29.15 29.15 —.27
Jul 29.54 29.54 29.30 29.30 —.27
Oct 29.41 29.48 29.41 29.48 —.06
Dec 29.57 29.62 29.40 29.40 —.28
Est. sales 37,423. Fri.'s sales 79,659
Fri.'s open int 440,688, up 1,187
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 290.00 290.00 286.80 286.80 —4.00
Aug 292.00 292.00 287.70 287.90 —4.60
Sep 294.60 294.60 290.10 290.30 —4.60
Oct 296.00 296.00 291.60 291.90 —4.90
Dec 299.00 299.00 294.50 294.80 —5.30
Jan 300.70 300.80 296.30 296.50 —5.40
Mar 300.50 300.60 296.90 297.00 —4.60
May 300.00 300.00 297.10 297.20 —3.80
Jul 300.80 300.80 298.90 299.00 —3.50
Aug 300.20 300.20 300.20 300.20 —2.70
Sep 299.90 299.90 299.90 299.90 —2.40
Oct 297.70 297.70 297.70 297.70 —3.00
Dec 300.50 300.50 298.50 298.50 —2.70
Est. sales 47,205. Fri.'s sales 85,942
Fri.'s open int 425,686