Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|536
|536
|536
|536
|+ ¼
|Sep
|528
|535½
|522¼
|532½
|—1½
|Dec
|533
|541
|528
|538
|—1
|Mar
|538¾
|545¾
|533¼
|543¼
|+ ¼
|May
|541¼
|548¼
|537¼
|545¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|538½
|543½
|532½
|541¼
|+2½
|Sep
|539
|548½
|539
|548¼
|+3
|Dec
|550¾
|559½
|549¾
|559½
|+3¾
|Mar
|557¼
|561½
|557
|561½
|—1¼
|Jul
|556
|556
|556
|556
|—4¼
|Est. sales 51,549.
|Fri.'s sales 215,959
|Fri.'s open int 392,914
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|337¼
|337¼
|333
|333
|—7½
|Sep
|334½
|334½
|326¾
|329¼
|—8
|Dec
|341¾
|342
|334¾
|336½
|—8¼
|Mar
|352½
|352½
|345¾
|346¾
|—8¼
|May
|358¾
|359
|352½
|353¼
|—8
|Jul
|364
|364
|358
|358½
|—7¾
|Sep
|362½
|362½
|358½
|358¾
|—5½
|Dec
|369½
|369¾
|364¾
|365¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|375
|377¼
|374¾
|375
|—5
|Jul
|385
|386¾
|384¼
|385¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|378½
|378½
|374¼
|376
|—3¼
|Est. sales 205,854.
|Fri.'s sales 442,343
|Fri.'s open int 1,483,548,
|up 7,945
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|286
|286
|281¼
|281¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|277½
|277½
|272½
|273
|—4¼
|Mar
|279
|279
|277¾
|277¾
|— ½
|May
|281
|281
|281
|281
|—1
|Est. sales 197.
|Fri.'s sales 228
|Fri.'s open int 4,485,
|up 5
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|888
|888¾
|888
|888¾
|—2¾
|Aug
|882¼
|884¾
|878
|878½
|—8¾
|Sep
|880
|881¾
|875¼
|876
|—9½
|Nov
|885
|886¾
|879¼
|880
|—10¾
|Jan
|890¼
|892
|885
|885¾
|—10½
|Mar
|887
|888¾
|882¼
|882¾
|—9¾
|May
|886¾
|887½
|882½
|883¼
|—8
|Jul
|892
|894
|889
|889½
|—7½
|Aug
|892¼
|892¼
|892¼
|892¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|886¼
|886¼
|886¼
|886¼
|—4¼
|Nov
|884¾
|885¼
|879½
|880
|—8¼
|Est. sales 102,982.
|Fri.'s sales 208,549
|Fri.'s open int 826,322
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|28.09
|28.26
|27.95
|27.96
|—.26
|Sep
|28.25
|28.41
|28.11
|28.12
|—.26
|Oct
|28.39
|28.53
|28.27
|28.27
|—.26
|Dec
|28.70
|28.89
|28.57
|28.59
|—.25
|Jan
|28.94
|29.12
|28.82
|28.83
|—.26
|Mar
|29.11
|29.29
|29.00
|29.01
|—.26
|May
|29.29
|29.37
|29.15
|29.15
|—.27
|Jul
|29.54
|29.54
|29.30
|29.30
|—.27
|Oct
|29.41
|29.48
|29.41
|29.48
|—.06
|Dec
|29.57
|29.62
|29.40
|29.40
|—.28
|Est. sales 37,423.
|Fri.'s sales 79,659
|Fri.'s open int 440,688,
|up 1,187
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|290.00 290.00 286.80 286.80
|—4.00
|Aug
|292.00 292.00 287.70 287.90
|—4.60
|Sep
|294.60 294.60 290.10 290.30
|—4.60
|Oct
|296.00 296.00 291.60 291.90
|—4.90
|Dec
|299.00 299.00 294.50 294.80
|—5.30
|Jan
|300.70 300.80 296.30 296.50
|—5.40
|Mar
|300.50 300.60 296.90 297.00
|—4.60
|May
|300.00 300.00 297.10 297.20
|—3.80
|Jul
|300.80 300.80 298.90 299.00
|—3.50
|Aug
|300.20 300.20 300.20 300.20
|—2.70
|Sep
|299.90 299.90 299.90 299.90
|—2.40
|Oct
|297.70 297.70 297.70 297.70
|—3.00
|Dec
|300.50 300.50 298.50 298.50
|—2.70
|Est. sales 47,205.
|Fri.'s sales 85,942
|Fri.'s open int 425,686
View Comments