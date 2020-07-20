https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Open-15420220.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|535
|535¼
|519¼
|519¾
|—15
|Dec
|539
|540¾
|525¾
|526
|—14½
|Mar
|545¼
|547
|532½
|532¾
|—13½
|May
|548¼
|549¼
|535¾
|536¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|542
|543¾
|532¼
|532½
|—10¾
|Sep
|549
|549
|540
|541
|—8½
|Dec
|558½
|558½
|551¼
|551¾
|—8¼
|Jul
|550
|554½
|545
|545½
|—11¼
|Est. sales 72,728.
|Fri.'s sales 84,227
|Fri.'s open int 378,516
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|333
|333½
|326
|326¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|339¾
|340
|332½
|333¼
|—6½
|Mar
|350
|350
|343¼
|344
|—5¾
|May
|356
|356
|349¾
|350¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|361
|361
|354¾
|355½
|—5¼
|Sep
|360¼
|360¼
|355¾
|356½
|—4
|Dec
|367½
|367½
|363
|364
|—3¼
|Mar
|373¼
|373¾
|372¼
|373¼
|—2¾
|May
|378¼
|378¼
|378¼
|378¼
|—3
|Jul
|383¾
|383¾
|383¾
|383¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|374
|374½
|373¾
|373¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 150,825.
|Fri.'s sales 203,875
|Fri.'s open int 1,506,324,
|up 1,491
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|281¼
|282½
|275¾
|275¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|270½
|272
|267½
|268
|—2¾
|Mar
|273¼
|273¼
|273¼
|273¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 100.
|Fri.'s sales 131
|Fri.'s open int 4,261
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|898½
|903
|897
|902½
|+4½
|Sep
|893
|897
|890¾
|896¼
|+4
|Nov
|896¾
|899¾
|893¾
|898¾
|+3¾
|Jan
|899½
|904¼
|898½
|902¾
|+3½
|Mar
|897
|900½
|894¾
|899¼
|+3¼
|May
|896
|899½
|893¼
|898¼
|+3½
|Jul
|899¼
|904¾
|899¼
|903¼
|+3¼
|Aug
|904
|904
|902¾
|902¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|891
|893¾
|888¼
|891
|+2
|Mar
|887
|887¼
|886
|887¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 67,565.
|Fri.'s sales 121,282
|Fri.'s open int 822,090,
|up 2,778
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|30.10
|30.44
|29.94
|30.14
|+.22
|Sep
|30.27
|30.60
|30.09
|30.27
|+.19
|Oct
|30.37
|30.75
|30.24
|30.41
|+.18
|Dec
|30.75
|31.06
|30.56
|30.75
|+.21
|Jan
|30.84
|31.26
|30.76
|30.94
|+.20
|Mar
|31.06
|31.39
|30.88
|31.08
|+.22
|May
|31.06
|31.47
|30.93
|31.16
|+.23
|Jul
|31.32
|31.53
|31.24
|31.27
|+.26
|Aug
|31.28
|31.34
|31.28
|31.29
|+.31
|Dec
|30.88
|31.23
|30.88
|30.98
|+.21
|Mar
|31.30
|31.30
|31.30
|31.30
|+.23
|May
|31.51
|31.51
|31.51
|31.51
|+.20
|Est. sales 62,440.
|Fri.'s sales 136,267
|Fri.'s open int 445,416,
|up 2,784
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|286.50
|287.70
|285.30
|287.40
|+.90
|Sep
|289.30
|290.40
|287.90
|290.00
|+1.00
|Oct
|290.70
|291.70
|289.30
|291.40
|+.80
|Dec
|294.10
|295.10
|292.20
|294.60
|+.50
|Jan
|295.20
|296.10
|293.60
|295.80
|+.50
|Mar
|295.00
|296.10
|293.90
|295.90
|+.70
|May
|294.50
|295.60
|294.00
|295.30
|+.50
|Jul
|296.60
|296.90
|295.50
|296.90
|+.20
|Aug
|297.50
|297.90
|296.70
|297.90
|+.30
|Sep
|297.10
|298.00
|297.10
|298.00
|+.30
|Oct
|297.00
|297.00
|296.20
|296.40
|—.20
|Dec
|298.00
|298.00
|297.00
|297.60
|Jan
|297.80
|298.20
|297.70
|297.70
|—.20
|Mar
|294.70
|294.70
|294.60
|294.60
|—.10
|May
|295.10
|295.10
|295.10
|295.10
|+.70
|Est. sales 31,103.
|Fri.'s sales 60,464
|Fri.'s open int 431,328,
|up 1,939
