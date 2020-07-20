CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 535 535¼ 519¼ 519¾ —15
Dec 539 540¾ 525¾ 526 —14½
Mar 545¼ 547 532½ 532¾ —13½
May 548¼ 549¼ 535¾ 536¼ —12¼
Jul 542 543¾ 532¼ 532½ —10¾
Sep 549 549 540 541 —8½
Dec 558½ 558½ 551¼ 551¾ —8¼
Jul 550 554½ 545 545½ —11¼
Est. sales 72,728. Fri.'s sales 84,227
Fri.'s open int 378,516
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 333 333½ 326 326¼ —6¾
Dec 339¾ 340 332½ 333¼ —6½
Mar 350 350 343¼ 344 —5¾
May 356 356 349¾ 350¾ —5¼
Jul 361 361 354¾ 355½ —5¼
Sep 360¼ 360¼ 355¾ 356½ —4
Dec 367½ 367½ 363 364 —3¼
Mar 373¼ 373¾ 372¼ 373¼ —2¾
May 378¼ 378¼ 378¼ 378¼ —3
Jul 383¾ 383¾ 383¾ 383¾ —2¼
Dec 374 374½ 373¾ 373¾ —2½
Est. sales 150,825. Fri.'s sales 203,875
Fri.'s open int 1,506,324, up 1,491
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 281¼ 282½ 275¾ 275¾ —4¼
Dec 270½ 272 267½ 268 —2¾
Mar 273¼ 273¼ 273¼ 273¼ ¼
Est. sales 100. Fri.'s sales 131
Fri.'s open int 4,261
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 898½ 903 897 902½ +4½
Sep 893 897 890¾ 896¼ +4
Nov 896¾ 899¾ 893¾ 898¾ +3¾
Jan 899½ 904¼ 898½ 902¾ +3½
Mar 897 900½ 894¾ 899¼ +3¼
May 896 899½ 893¼ 898¼ +3½
Jul 899¼ 904¾ 899¼ 903¼ +3¼
Aug 904 904 902¾ 902¾ +2¼
Nov 891 893¾ 888¼ 891 +2
Mar 887 887¼ 886 887¼ +2¼
Est. sales 67,565. Fri.'s sales 121,282
Fri.'s open int 822,090, up 2,778
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 30.10 30.44 29.94 30.14 +.22
Sep 30.27 30.60 30.09 30.27 +.19
Oct 30.37 30.75 30.24 30.41 +.18
Dec 30.75 31.06 30.56 30.75 +.21
Jan 30.84 31.26 30.76 30.94 +.20
Mar 31.06 31.39 30.88 31.08 +.22
May 31.06 31.47 30.93 31.16 +.23
Jul 31.32 31.53 31.24 31.27 +.26
Aug 31.28 31.34 31.28 31.29 +.31
Dec 30.88 31.23 30.88 30.98 +.21
Mar 31.30 31.30 31.30 31.30 +.23
May 31.51 31.51 31.51 31.51 +.20
Est. sales 62,440. Fri.'s sales 136,267
Fri.'s open int 445,416, up 2,784
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 286.50 287.70 285.30 287.40 +.90
Sep 289.30 290.40 287.90 290.00 +1.00
Oct 290.70 291.70 289.30 291.40 +.80
Dec 294.10 295.10 292.20 294.60 +.50
Jan 295.20 296.10 293.60 295.80 +.50
Mar 295.00 296.10 293.90 295.90 +.70
May 294.50 295.60 294.00 295.30 +.50
Jul 296.60 296.90 295.50 296.90 +.20
Aug 297.50 297.90 296.70 297.90 +.30
Sep 297.10 298.00 297.10 298.00 +.30
Oct 297.00 297.00 296.20 296.40 —.20
Dec 298.00 298.00 297.00 297.60
Jan 297.80 298.20 297.70 297.70 —.20
Mar 294.70 294.70 294.60 294.60 —.10
May 295.10 295.10 295.10 295.10 +.70
Est. sales 31,103. Fri.'s sales 60,464
Fri.'s open int 431,328, up 1,939