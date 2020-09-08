https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Open-15549790.php
Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|536¼
|539½
|533½
|533½
|—6¼
|Dec
|549
|551
|542½
|544½
|—5¾
|Mar
|557
|559½
|551¼
|553
|—5¾
|May
|562
|564
|556½
|557¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|560
|562¾
|555½
|555¾
|—5¾
|Sep
|565½
|568½
|561½
|562¾
|—4
|Dec
|573
|575¾
|570¾
|572¼
|—3½
|Mar
|579¾
|582¾
|579¾
|580
|—2¾
|Est. sales 47,101.
|Fri.'s sales 62,142
|Fri.'s open int 379,402
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|348
|353
|346¾
|347½
|+¼
|Dec
|358
|363½
|356½
|358½
|+½
|Mar
|368¼
|373½
|367
|368¾
|+¼
|May
|374½
|379½
|373¼
|375
|+¼
|Jul
|378¾
|383¾
|377¾
|379¾
|+½
|Sep
|377
|380
|375½
|377¾
|+½
|Dec
|384
|386
|381¾
|383¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|392¾
|394¾
|391
|392¾
|—
|¼
|May
|397¾
|397¾
|397½
|397¾
|Jul
|403
|403¼
|399
|399
|—2¾
|Sep
|391
|391
|391
|391
|+¼
|Dec
|395¼
|396
|393½
|394½
|—1
|Jul
|405¼
|405¼
|405¼
|405¼
|—3½
|Dec
|397
|397¾
|396
|396
|—1¼
|Est. sales 156,248.
|Fri.'s sales 190,219
|Fri.'s open int 1,391,458,
|up 6,996
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|271¼
|275
|265
|267¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|265½
|266
|265
|266
|—3¾
|May
|267
|267
|264
|264
|—3½
|Est. sales 359.
|Fri.'s sales 430
|Fri.'s open int 5,127,
|up 67
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|975¾
|975¾
|967¾
|967¾
|—1¾
|Nov
|970
|977
|961¾
|968¾
|+¾
|Jan
|975
|982¾
|967¾
|974½
|+1
|Mar
|975
|983¾
|968¾
|975
|+1¼
|May
|976½
|985¼
|971
|976½
|+1
|Jul
|979¼
|987½
|973½
|979
|+1
|Aug
|980
|984½
|973¾
|976¼
|+1
|Sep
|967½
|967½
|963¼
|963¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|950
|958¼
|947
|952
|+1¾
|Jan
|952
|956½
|951½
|952½
|+1¾
|Mar
|941½
|943
|933½
|937¾
|+1½
|May
|939½
|940¾
|935¾
|937½
|+2¾
|Jul
|941
|942
|941
|942
|+3
|Nov
|929
|930¾
|922¼
|922½
|—1½
|Est. sales 146,612.
|Fri.'s sales 183,172
|Fri.'s open int 886,234,
|up 2,413
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|33.08
|33.08
|33.08
|33.08
|Oct
|33.07
|33.62
|32.67
|33.12
|+.35
|Dec
|33.22
|33.75
|32.80
|33.23
|+.34
|Jan
|33.31
|33.87
|32.95
|33.38
|+.36
|Mar
|33.44
|34.00
|33.08
|33.52
|+.36
|May
|33.56
|34.10
|33.20
|33.64
|+.37
|Jul
|33.65
|34.12
|33.30
|33.71
|+.37
|Aug
|33.79
|33.80
|33.28
|33.28
|+.01
|Sep
|33.61
|33.61
|33.03
|33.03
|—.08
|Oct
|33.31
|33.31
|32.75
|33.19
|+.33
|Dec
|33.34
|33.62
|32.84
|33.23
|+.31
|Mar
|32.98
|32.98
|32.98
|32.98
|+.12
|Est. sales 70,703.
|Fri.'s sales 101,529
|Fri.'s open int 466,125,
|up 2,997
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|309.40
|309.60
|306.90
|307.90
|—1.90
|Oct
|312.50
|313.20
|308.40
|309.50
|—2.60
|Dec
|317.40
|318.30
|313.40
|315.00
|—2.20
|Jan
|319.20
|320.00
|315.40
|316.90
|—2.20
|Mar
|318.90
|319.60
|315.80
|317.00
|—2.00
|May
|318.30
|319.10
|315.50
|316.80
|—1.60
|Jul
|318.30
|319.70
|316.20
|317.30
|—1.40
|Aug
|317.90
|319.10
|317.50
|317.50
|—.80
|Sep
|317.10
|317.30
|316.50
|316.60
|+.10
|Oct
|313.30
|314.30
|311.80
|311.80
|—1.00
|Dec
|313.80
|314.50
|310.90
|312.10
|—.80
|Jan
|312.80
|313.20
|312.80
|313.20
|+1.00
|Mar
|308.50
|308.50
|308.50
|308.50
|+.80
|May
|306.80
|306.80
|306.80
|306.80
|+.50
|Est. sales 61,690.
|Fri.'s sales 106,602
|Fri.'s open int 450,492,
|up 3,727
