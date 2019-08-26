NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 57.58 57.66 56.19 57.66 —.31
Nov 57.82 —.39
Dec 57.97 57.97 56.59 57.82 —.39
Jan 58.74 —.41
Mar 59.00 59.00 57.65 58.74 —.41
May 60.10 60.10 58.84 59.65 —.56
Jul 61.17 61.17 60.11 60.74 —.65
Sep 61.98 —.51
Oct 61.43 —.66
Nov 61.98 —.51
Dec 62.15 62.15 61.43 61.98 —.51
Jan 63.11 —.48
Mar 62.88 63.13 62.62 63.11 —.48
May 64.09 64.45 63.94 64.43 —.46
Jul 65.19 65.63 65.19 65.63 —.36
Sep 64.23 —.36
Oct 65.03 —.36
Nov 64.23 —.36
Dec 64.23 —.36
Jan 64.63 —.36
Mar 64.63 —.36
May 65.28 —.36
Jul 65.93 —.36
Est. sales 26,946. Fri.'s sales 20,417
Fri.'s open int 216,859, up 378