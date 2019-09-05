https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14416966.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|58.79
|59.44
|58.79
|59.16
|+.39
|Nov
|59.12
|+.91
|Dec
|58.46
|59.17
|58.14
|59.12
|+.91
|Jan
|59.82
|+.99
|Mar
|58.99
|59.86
|58.75
|59.82
|+.99
|May
|59.68
|60.45
|59.57
|60.42
|+.93
|Jul
|60.50
|61.04
|60.50
|60.91
|+.75
|Sep
|62.00
|+.64
|Oct
|61.54
|+.74
|Nov
|62.00
|+.64
|Dec
|61.78
|62.13
|61.74
|62.00
|+.64
|Jan
|62.93
|+.57
|Mar
|62.80
|63.06
|62.80
|62.93
|+.57
|May
|64.03
|+.42
|Jul
|65.03
|+.27
|Sep
|63.98
|+.17
|Oct
|64.68
|+.17
|Nov
|63.98
|+.17
|Dec
|63.98
|+.17
|Jan
|64.38
|+.17
|Mar
|64.38
|+.17
|May
|65.03
|+.17
|Jul
|65.68
|+.17
|Est. sales 22,709.
|Wed.'s sales 17,803
|Wed.'s open int 224,871,
|up 1,764
