NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|68.94
|69.69
|68.94
|69.56
|+.64
|May
|70.15
|70.84
|70.12
|70.75
|+.67
|Jul
|70.93
|71.60
|70.93
|71.53
|+.75
|Sep
|70.77
|+.71
|Oct
|71.50
|72.04
|71.16
|71.16
|+.65
|Nov
|70.77
|+.71
|Dec
|70.28
|70.83
|70.22
|70.77
|+.71
|Jan
|71.16
|+.70
|Mar
|70.52
|71.16
|70.48
|71.16
|+.70
|May
|70.29
|70.94
|70.25
|70.94
|+.69
|Jul
|70.02
|70.70
|70.02
|70.66
|+.64
|Sep
|69.55
|+.63
|Oct
|70.19
|+.64
|Nov
|69.55
|+.63
|Dec
|69.55
|69.55
|69.44
|69.55
|+.63
|Jan
|67.99
|+.67
|Mar
|67.99
|+.67
|May
|67.85
|+.67
|Jul
|67.75
|+.67
|Oct
|67.55
|+.67
|Est. sales 27,165.
|Fri.'s sales 20,497
|Fri.'s open int 217,136,
|up 2,057
