OrganiGram: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONCTON, Canada (AP) _ OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $64.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Moncton, Canada-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $13 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.4 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.52. A year ago, they were trading at $6.43.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGI