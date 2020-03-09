Organogenesis: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Monday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.1 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $261 million.

Organogenesis expects full-year revenue in the range of $273 million to $277 million.

