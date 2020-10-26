Otis Worldwide: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Monday reported profit of $266 million in its third quarter.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period.

Otis Worldwide expects full-year earnings to be $2.42 per share.

