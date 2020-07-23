P.A.M. Transportation: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) _ P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $823,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $93 million in the period.

P.A.M. Transportation shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.36, a decline of 41% in the last 12 months.

