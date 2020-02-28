PDL Community Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) _ PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) on Friday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bronx, New York-based bank said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.1 million, or 29 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $40.8 million.

PDL Community Bancorp shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $14.05, an increase of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

