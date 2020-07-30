PG&E: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.97 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $3.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.63 per share.

PG&E shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 1%. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCG