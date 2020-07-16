PacWest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ PacWest Bancorp (PACW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $33.2 million.

The Beverly Hills, California-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Western Bank posted revenue of $312.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $293.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.1 million.

PacWest shares have fallen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

