Pan American Silver: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $249.5 million in the period.

Pan American Silver shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

