Park-Ohio: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $16.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 96 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $228.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.4 million.

Park-Ohio shares have fallen 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.16, a drop of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKOH