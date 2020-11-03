Park-Ohio: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $340.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.1 million.

Park-Ohio shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.16, a decrease of 31% in the last 12 months.

