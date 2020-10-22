Parke Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

The Washington Township, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

Parke Bancorp shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.87, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.

