Pattern Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share.

The wind power producer posted revenue of $147 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $541 million.

Pattern Energy shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.

