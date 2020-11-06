https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/PennyMac-Mortgage-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15706615.php
PennyMac Mortgage: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) _ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $99.5 million.
The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share.
The specialty finance company posted revenue of $221 million in the period.
PennyMac Mortgage shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.
