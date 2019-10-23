Peoples Utah Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) _ Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $11.1 million.

The bank, based in American Fork, Utah, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $34.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

Peoples Utah Bancorp shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.39, a decline of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PUB