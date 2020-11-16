Perceptron: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) _ Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $407,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The industrial measurement and inspection company posted revenue of $13.9 million in the period.

Perceptron shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.92, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.

