PerkinElmer: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $176.7 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $964 million in the period.

PerkinElmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.23 billion.

PerkinElmer shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $124.40, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKI