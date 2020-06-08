Phreesia: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.4 million.

Phreesia shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHR