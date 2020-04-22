Phreesia: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.3 million, or $4.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $124.8 million.

Phreesia shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHR