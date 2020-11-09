Phunware: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, United States (AP) _ Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, United States-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 74 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.48.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHUN