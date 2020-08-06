Physicians Realty Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Milwaukee, said it had funds from operations of $56.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 26 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $17.5 million, or 8 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107 million.

The company's shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOC