Pier 1, Chevron fall; Beyond Meat, Microchip Technology rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Pier 1 Imports Inc., down 44 cents at $4.73.

The home decor company said it would close nearly half its stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $9.30 at $83.89.

Rival Impossible Foods announced pork and sausage substitutes as demand for plant-based foods grows.

Facebook Inc., up 46 cents at $213.06.

The giant social media company said it was banning “deepfake” videos as it steps up efforts to fight manipulation.

Chevron Corp., down $1.54 at $119.06.

Energy companies turned broadly lower as the price of oil headed for its first decline in four days.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $6.96 at $110.69.

The chipmaker raised its sales forecast for its latest quarter, citing strong bookings last month.

AngioDynamics Inc., down $1.53 at $15.37.

The medical device maker reported quarterly revenue below what analysts were looking for.

Himax Technologies Inc., up 37 cents at $3.62.

The Taiwan-based semiconductor maker announced results that surpassed its own estimates.

Boeing Co., up $3.54 at $337.28.

Boeing and American Airlines reached an agreement over compensation for losses from the grounded 737 Max jet.