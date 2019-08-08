CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 489½ 502¾ 486 497½ +9¼
Dec 492¼ 503 488½ 498¾ +7½
Mar 500½ 509¾ 497½ 506 +6
May 506 515 503¾ 511 +5¼
Jul 510¾ 519¼ 508½ 515½ +5½
Sep 518¼ 526½ 517¾ 522 +3½
Dec 530½ 536½ 530 534¼ +3¼
Mar 541½ 544 541½ 544 +4
May 544 544 544 544 +3
Jul 532 532¼ 532 532¼ +4¼
Est. sales 142,844. Wed.'s sales 140,220
Wed.'s open int 389,775
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 407¼ 412 405½ 410¾ +4¼
Dec 415 419¾ 413 417¾ +3¾
Mar 424¼ 429 423 427¾ +4
May 429¾ 433½ 428¼ 432½ +3¾
Jul 433¼ 436¾ 431¾ 435¾ +3½
Sep 417 422¼ 416¼ 421¾ +5¼
Dec 412 416 411¾ 415½ +3½
Mar 422 425½ 420¾ 425 +3¼
May 428¾ 429 428½ 428¾ +1½
Jul 432½ 432½ 432½ 432½ +1¼
Dec 416½ 419 416½ 419 +3½
Dec 414½ 414½ 414½ 414½
Est. sales 375,055. Wed.'s sales 472,282
Wed.'s open int 1,805,831
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 270 275 270 274 +5
Dec 268 274 268 273½ +6½
Mar 273¾ 277¾ 273¾ 277¾ +6¾
Est. sales 302. Wed.'s sales 249
Wed.'s open int 4,507, up 15
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 851¾ 863 851¾ 863 +14¼
Sep 854 872 852¼ 870½ +16½
Nov 867 884¾ 865 883 +16¼
Jan 880¾ 898 878½ 896¼ +16
Mar 892¼ 909 890 907¾ +16
May 903½ 919½ 901¼ 918½ +15½
Jul 913½ 930 912¼ 929 +15¼
Sep 925 930 925 930 +10¾
Nov 925½ 940¼ 924½ 939½ +14
Jan 947 947 947 947 +13¼
Nov 945 945 945 945 +6¾
Est. sales 133,634. Wed.'s sales 142,226
Wed.'s open int 630,332