https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Preclosing-14287551.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|489½
|502¾
|486
|497½
|+9¼
|Dec
|492¼
|503
|488½
|498¾
|+7½
|Mar
|500½
|509¾
|497½
|506
|+6
|May
|506
|515
|503¾
|511
|+5¼
|Jul
|510¾
|519¼
|508½
|515½
|+5½
|Sep
|518¼
|526½
|517¾
|522
|+3½
|Dec
|530½
|536½
|530
|534¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|541½
|544
|541½
|544
|+4
|May
|544
|544
|544
|544
|+3
|Jul
|532
|532¼
|532
|532¼
|+4¼
|Est. sales 142,844.
|Wed.'s sales 140,220
|Wed.'s open int 389,775
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|407¼
|412
|405½
|410¾
|+4¼
|Dec
|415
|419¾
|413
|417¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|424¼
|429
|423
|427¾
|+4
|May
|429¾
|433½
|428¼
|432½
|+3¾
|Jul
|433¼
|436¾
|431¾
|435¾
|+3½
|Sep
|417
|422¼
|416¼
|421¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|412
|416
|411¾
|415½
|+3½
|Mar
|422
|425½
|420¾
|425
|+3¼
|May
|428¾
|429
|428½
|428¾
|+1½
|Jul
|432½
|432½
|432½
|432½
|+1¼
|Dec
|416½
|419
|416½
|419
|+3½
|Dec
|414½
|414½
|414½
|414½
|Est. sales 375,055.
|Wed.'s sales 472,282
|Wed.'s open int 1,805,831
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|270
|275
|270
|274
|+5
|Dec
|268
|274
|268
|273½
|+6½
|Mar
|273¾
|277¾
|273¾
|277¾
|+6¾
|Est. sales 302.
|Wed.'s sales 249
|Wed.'s open int 4,507,
|up 15
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|851¾
|863
|851¾
|863
|+14¼
|Sep
|854
|872
|852¼
|870½
|+16½
|Nov
|867
|884¾
|865
|883
|+16¼
|Jan
|880¾
|898
|878½
|896¼
|+16
|Mar
|892¼
|909
|890
|907¾
|+16
|May
|903½
|919½
|901¼
|918½
|+15½
|Jul
|913½
|930
|912¼
|929
|+15¼
|Sep
|925
|930
|925
|930
|+10¾
|Nov
|925½
|940¼
|924½
|939½
|+14
|Jan
|947
|947
|947
|947
|+13¼
|Nov
|945
|945
|945
|945
|+6¾
|Est. sales 133,634.
|Wed.'s sales 142,226
|Wed.'s open int 630,332
View Comments