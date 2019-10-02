https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Preclosing-14486397.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|496½
|499
|485¼
|487¾
|—11
|Mar
|503¼
|506
|492½
|495
|—10¾
|May
|508¼
|510¼
|498
|500½
|—10¼
|Jul
|512¼
|513½
|502¼
|504¾
|—9½
|Sep
|518
|520
|510½
|512¾
|—9
|Dec
|530¼
|532¼
|523
|525¾
|—8½
|Mar
|539½
|541
|537¼
|537½
|—6
|Jul
|536
|536
|534½
|534½
|—7
|Dec
|549½
|549½
|549½
|549½
|—7¾
|Mar
|552¼
|552¼
|551½
|551½
|—6
|Est. sales 68,318.
|Tue.'s sales 93,803
|Tue.'s open int 369,530,
|up 1,518
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|390½
|391¾
|385½
|387
|—5½
|Mar
|402¼
|403½
|397¾
|399
|—5½
|May
|407
|408¾
|403
|404
|—5¼
|Jul
|410
|411½
|406
|406¾
|—5
|Sep
|404
|405¼
|400¼
|401
|—4½
|Dec
|407
|408
|404
|404¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|417½
|417½
|414
|414¼
|—3¼
|May
|421
|421
|419¼
|419¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|425½
|425½
|422½
|423¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|415¾
|416½
|414
|414¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|415
|415
|415
|415
|—1¼
|Est. sales 191,408.
|Tue.'s sales 351,693
|Tue.'s open int 1,602,769
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|280¾
|283
|279
|282¾
|+¾
|Mar
|284¾
|285
|284¼
|284¼
|—
|½
|May
|286¼
|286¼
|284¾
|285
|+¼
|Jul
|287
|287
|287
|287
|+2
|Sep
|292
|292
|292
|292
|+6
|Est. sales 323.
|Tue.'s sales 480
|Tue.'s open int 5,509,
|up 46
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|917¼
|918¾
|911¾
|913¼
|—6¼
|Jan
|930
|932
|925¾
|927¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|939
|941
|936¼
|937¾
|—3¾
|May
|946¾
|948¾
|944½
|946¾
|—2½
|Jul
|954
|956½
|951½
|955
|—1½
|Aug
|957¾
|959¾
|956¼
|958
|—1¾
|Sep
|957¼
|958
|956½
|958
|+¼
|Nov
|958
|962
|955¼
|961
|+½
|Jan
|962
|965¾
|962
|965¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|954
|961
|949
|961
|+2¾
|May
|957
|960¼
|957
|960¼
|+3
|Jul
|960
|961½
|960
|961½
|+1½
|Nov
|936
|936¾
|936
|936¾
|+½
|Est. sales 167,977.
|Tue.'s sales 343,194
|Tue.'s open int 713,462,
|up 4,459
