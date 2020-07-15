CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 527 549½ 526¾ 549¼ +22½
Dec 533¾ 553¼ 532¾ 552¾ +20
Mar 539¾ 557½ 539 557½ +18½
May 543 558¼ 542¼ 558¼ +16¼
Jul 538¾ 553 538 552¾ +14½
Sep 547¾ 559¼ 545 559 +13¾
Dec 559¼ 570 555¼ 570 +14¼
Mar 570 575 570 573¾ +11¼
Jul 561 570¼ 561 568 +8¾
Est. sales 136,159. Tue.'s sales 95,280
Tue.'s open int 389,500, up 2,763
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 326 328¾ 322¾ 326¾
Dec 333½ 336¼ 330½ 334¼
Mar 344½ 347¼ 341¾ 344¾
May 351¾ 354¼ 349¼ 351¾
Jul 357½ 360 355 357¾
Sep 357¾ 359½ 356¼ 358½
Dec 364¼ 366¾ 363 365¼ +1¼
Mar 373¼ 375¼ 372¼ 374½ +1½
May 377½ 377½ 377½ 377½ ½
Jul 382 383¾ 381¾ 383¾ +1
Dec 375 376¼ 373¾ 376
Dec 379¼ 379¼ 379¼ 379¼
Est. sales 213,083. Tue.'s sales 316,414
Tue.'s open int 1,497,743, up 10,381
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 271¾ 275¼ 270 275¼ +4¼
Dec 265¾ 268½ 264½ 268¼ +5
Est. sales 289. Tue.'s sales 632
Tue.'s open int 4,324
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 879¼ 887 877½ 886¼ +8¼
Sep 875¾ 881¾ 873½ 881¼ +7
Nov 878¾ 884 876½ 883¼ +5¾
Jan 884½ 889 882¼ 888 +4¾
Mar 881½ 886¼ 879½ 885¼ +4¾
May 882½ 886¾ 880½ 886 +4¼
Jul 890½ 893½ 887¾ 892½ +3¾
Aug 892¾ 894½ 889¾ 894½ +5
Sep 886¾ 887¾ 884 887¼ +4
Nov 882½ 884½ 878¾ 882¾ +2½
May 880 880 879½ 879½ +1½
Jul 887¼ 887¼ 887¼ 887¼ +2¼
Est. sales 124,877. Tue.'s sales 175,772
Tue.'s open int 818,767, up 600