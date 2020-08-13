https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Preclosing-15481788.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|490
|500¾
|489
|497
|+5¾
|Dec
|498½
|509¾
|498
|506¾
|+6¾
|Mar
|506½
|516½
|505¼
|513¾
|+6½
|May
|511
|521½
|511
|519½
|+6¾
|Jul
|515¾
|526
|515½
|524¼
|+7¼
|Sep
|524
|532
|523
|531¾
|+7½
|Dec
|535
|541¼
|533½
|541
|+6½
|Mar
|546¼
|546¼
|546
|546
|+3½
|Est. sales 139,165.
|Wed.'s sales 194,970
|Wed.'s open int 394,085,
|up 4,436
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|315
|327½
|314¾
|325½
|+11
|Dec
|327½
|340¾
|327½
|338¾
|+11½
|Mar
|338¾
|351½
|338¾
|349¾
|+11
|May
|346¾
|359
|346¾
|357¼
|+10¾
|Jul
|353
|364¼
|353
|362¾
|+10
|Sep
|355¾
|365½
|355¾
|365½
|+9½
|Dec
|362½
|372
|362½
|370¾
|+7¾
|Mar
|375
|381¼
|375
|380¼
|+7¼
|Jul
|385
|391
|385
|390¾
|+7½
|Dec
|379¾
|385
|379½
|384
|+5½
|Jul
|392¼
|395
|392¼
|395
|+3½
|Dec
|384¾
|385
|384¾
|385
|+4¼
|Est. sales 737,566.
|Wed.'s sales 600,586
|Wed.'s open int 1,598,646,
|up 9,587
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|265¼
|266
|263½
|264¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|258¼
|259¾
|255¼
|257¾
|+1
|Mar
|258½
|261
|257¼
|261
|+2¾
|Est. sales 428.
|Wed.'s sales 521
|Wed.'s open int 4,425
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|894¾
|910½
|894¾
|909
|+18½
|Sep
|880½
|899
|880½
|897
|+16½
|Nov
|883
|902½
|883
|900¼
|+17¼
|Jan
|887¾
|907¼
|887¾
|905¼
|+17½
|Mar
|889
|908½
|889
|905¾
|+16½
|May
|892¼
|912¼
|892¼
|909¼
|+16¼
|Jul
|899
|919½
|899
|915¾
|+16½
|Aug
|901
|920¼
|901
|920¼
|+19½
|Sep
|898¼
|913¾
|898¼
|913¾
|+17¾
|Nov
|895
|911¾
|895
|907½
|+12
|Jan
|897¼
|912¼
|897¼
|909½
|+12¾
|Mar
|884
|900¼
|883½
|897
|+12¼
|May
|887¼
|901½
|887¼
|898
|+11¼
|Jul
|903¼
|906
|902¼
|905½
|+12¼
|Nov
|895
|896
|887¼
|891½
|+5¼
|Est. sales 265,580.
|Wed.'s sales 229,084
|Wed.'s open int 839,156,
|up 5,796
