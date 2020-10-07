CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 591¼ 611½ 588½ 603¼ +10½
Mar 596½ 614¼ 594 606¼ +8
May 600 616 597½ 608 +6½
Jul 595½ 608¾ 593½ 601¾ +5¼
Sep 599 610¾ 596¾ 604¼ +4½
Dec 605¼ 616½ 603¼ 610¼ +3½
Mar 609 619 606¾ 614 +3¼
May 603 607¾ 603 607¾ +3¾
Jul 582½ 593 581 587¾ +1¼
Sep 597 597 597 597 +4½
Dec 595 595 593½ 593½ —4½
Est. sales 164,133. Tue.'s sales 154,803
Tue.'s open int 409,883, up 9,055
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 384½ 392 384 388¼ +3¼
Mar 393¾ 400¾ 393¼ 397 +2¾
May 398¾ 405½ 398¼ 401¾ +2½
Jul 402¼ 408½ 401½ 404¼ +1½
Sep 391¾ 395 391 391¾
Dec 394¾ 398 394¼ 394¾ ¼
Mar 402¼ 405¼ 402 402¼ ¼
May 406 406¼ 404¾ 404¾ ½
Jul 407 408¾ 405¾ 405¾ —1½
Sep 394½ 394½ 394 394 ¾
Dec 398 398¾ 397 397 ¼
Dec 399¾ 399¾ 399¾ 399¾
Est. sales 263,950. Tue.'s sales 347,480
Tue.'s open int 1,550,416, up 9,940
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 290¾ 297½ 288¾ 293¼ +2½
Mar 291 296¼ 289 292¼ +1
May 288 294¾ 286¼ 291 +1½
Est. sales 480. Tue.'s sales 650
Tue.'s open int 5,351, up 175
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1041¼ 1059¾ 1037¼ 1050¾ +6¾
Jan 1042½ 1058¾ 1038¼ 1051½ +6
Mar 1032 1044¼ 1027¾ 1033 —2¼
May 1026½ 1037¾ 1023¼ 1025 —5
Jul 1028¾ 1038¾ 1024¼ 1026 —4¾
Aug 1023 1031 1017½ 1017½ —5
Sep 990½ 1002¾ 990 990¼ —5¼
Nov 970¼ 978¾ 966 967½ —5
Jan 971 975¾ 964¾ 964¾ —4¾
Mar 945¼ 952 942¼ 943¼ —2
May 940¾ 947 939½ 940 —1
Jul 947½ 950¾ 943¼ 943¼ ¾
Nov 907¼ 912¾ 904 904 —3¼
Est. sales 384,765. Tue.'s sales 395,839
Tue.'s open int 1,023,352, up 7,702