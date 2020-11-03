Premier Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

The Huntington, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The multi-bank holding company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

Premier Financial shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.60, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFBI