Professional Holding: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Thursday reported net income of $950,000 in its third quarter.
The Coral Gables, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
