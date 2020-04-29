Prosperity Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $130.8 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $330.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $290.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.4 million.

Prosperity Bancshares shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB