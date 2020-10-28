Prosperity Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $130.1 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $317.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $293 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.7 million.

Prosperity Bancshares shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB