Protective Insurance: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Protective Insurance Corporation-B (PTVCB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 5 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance underwriter posted revenue of $124.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $7.3 million, or 50 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $495.6 million.

Protective Insurance shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTVCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTVCB