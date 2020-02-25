Public Storage: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ Public Storage (PSA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Glendale, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $495.8 million, or $2.84 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.86 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $327.3 million, or $1.87 per share.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust posted revenue of $717.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $720.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.88 billion, or $10.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.85 billion.

The company's shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $221.31, an increase of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

