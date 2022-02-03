Putin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 9:57 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — American and European officials may be staying away from the Beijing Winter Olympics because of human rights concerns, but Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on hand even as tensions soar over his buildup of troops along his country's border with Ukraine.
Putin’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday will mark their first in-person meeting since 2019 and are intended to help strengthen Moscow's ties with China and coordinate their policies in the face of Western pressure. After, the two will attend the Games' opening ceremony.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV