Pzena: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.
The asset manager posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period.
Pzena shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.35, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.
