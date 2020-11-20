RMR Group: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $6.2 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $150.1 million in the period.

RMR Group shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR