Raven Industries: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.8 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $85.2 million in the period.

Raven Industries shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.33, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAVN