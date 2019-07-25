Raytheon and Netgear rise while Tesla and Ford skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $36.06 to $228.82

The electric vehicle maker's second quarter financial results fell short of forecasts and a key executive is resigning.

Ford Motor Co., down 77 cents to $9.56

The automaker's second quarter profit plunged and the results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Raytheon Co., up $8.44 to $192.63

The weapons maker raised its profit forecast for the year after a surprisingly good second quarter.

Align Technology Inc., down $74.26 to $200.90

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system gave investors a surprisingly weak forecast because of soft demand in China.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $6.18 to $115.12

The digital payments company cut its revenue forecast because of product delays.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $2.28 to $62.65

The casino operator's second quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Netgear Inc., up $4.89 to $33.27

The maker of computer networking gear issued a solid revenue forecast for the current quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $2.92 to $31.67

The airline warned investors that it will see a hefty charge in 2019 because of the long grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets.