Ready Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $59.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.3 million.

Ready Capital shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.81, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

