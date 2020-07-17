Regions Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $214 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.55 billion, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

Regions Financial shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

