Regions Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $530 million.

The bank, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.64 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

Regions Financial shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RF