Repligen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15.9 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $87.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.1 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.24 to $1.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $332 million to $340 million.

Repligen shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN